The Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green is taking orders for the daffodils fundraiser.
Money raised from this event will go directly toward making an impact in the Bowling Green Community.
Pre-order bouquets of 10 wrapped daffodils. They will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Klotz Floral Center, 906 Napoleon Road or for delivery (in Bowling Green only, for $1 per bouquet) on March 29.
For more information, email ahess@brookdale.com or call 419-889-4541.
The deadline to order is March 15.