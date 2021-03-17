Kirian’s Home Shop has been serving the Bowling Green community since 1956, providing its customers with floors from a family with years of experience in the trade.
And it’s the trustworthy relationship the business has built with the community that has kept them going, ever since Eugene Kirian and his brother decided to start their own flooring company.
In 1952, Eugene worked at a furniture store in North Baltimore installing carpet. Four years later, he realized it was something that he could do on his own.
“Back then, you made $10 a day working for someone else and you worked six days a week. You didn’t have much assistance and you did most of the work yourself. I decided that if I could go out and sell my own carpet I could make that week’s wages in a day,” Eugene said.
Originally operating out of a former grocery store in Dunbridge for 18 years, they bought their current location at 110 W. Poe Road in 1970.
At their current location, they first did all their business from a small room in the corner of the building, which is now their office. They rented out the rest of the building to various businesses, such as a dog groomer, and exercise salon, beauty shop and more, until they purchased the entire space to account for their growth.
But despite his ambition and skill, starting a business came with its own challenges. It was slow in the beginning and they installed floors for larger stores in Toledo as their business gradually grew, Eugene said.
“Things weren’t quite as rosy as what they are now,” he said. “But time and word of mouth helped us get to where we’re at.”
As the business’ reputation grew, so did their workforce, with family members and family friends all taking part.
Eugene initially handled the customer service side of the business himself, while his wife Elva took care of their children at home. But her knack for conversation and natural people skills quickly brought her into the fold as well, taking charge of the sales and customer service.
Their children have helped out on weekends since they were 13, until Jeff and Steve were old enough to join the business full time in the ‘80s. When Jeff married his wife Holly, she joined as the office manager, and Kirian’s Home Shop was a fully-fledged family business.
Kirian’s has seen various employees come and go, the core group of family members remains.
Although Eugene, Jeff and Steve handle more of the installation, and Elva and Holly focus more on the customer service, the fluid collaboration that comes from decades of working together is what maintains Kirian’s reputation for high-quality flooring.
“One job does not work without the other,” Elva said.
Along with the family’s commitment to their small business’ success, the growth from word of mouth and gradual respect among the community for their services has carried the business through even the roughest bumps in the road.
Multiple members of the family recalled the financial crisis in 2008 as a tough time for the business.
But Kirian’s had been servicing the area for over 50 years at that point and had established themselves in the community as a trusted team to install flooring.
“You just keep plugging (away) and you just offer service. It’s always been the service. People knew who were in the houses and we had customer loyalty that kept us going during those years. You had box stores opening up and we’ve still been able to survive,” Holly said. “People know that if there’s a problem, we’re gonna be here. We’re gonna take care of them.”
And the community has cared for Kirian’s in kind, reciprocating in the vital business-consumer relationship that has helped a small business like theirs through its rough patches and came back during its successful periods.
Some customers only use Kirian’s services every few years, but Elva remembers each face and enjoys catching up with them like they’re regular customers that come into the store every day.
Despite Kirian’s longstanding success in Bowling Green, they prefer to remain humble in regard to the 65 years of service they’ve provided. And they cite each individual customer relationship as vital to the business as the floors that they install.
“It’s really them (the customers) that makes this what it is today,” Eugene said. “It’s hard work but the community trusts us to be in their homes and installing their floors and we’re all just happy to be doing it.”