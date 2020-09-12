PORTAGE — TOPS royalty runs in Lee Boulis’ family.
Boulis, of Portage, is the Take Off Pounds Sensibly Ohio King after losing a total of 60 pounds.
According to TOPS, royalty are men and women who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Boulis, who lost 53.8 pounds in 2019, is the Ohio King.
Boulis said that his mother, Liz, belonged to TOPS in the 1960s and was crowned a queen.
He’s also had aunts and cousins belong to the weight-loss support group. Those family ties are what drew Boulis to a TOPS meeting at a local church early last year.
“I’ve always seesawed on my weight and I had gained some weight again, once again. I was coming home and saw a TOPS sign at the Lutheran church on Cloverdale Road.”
He and his wife, Beverly, started attending the Wednesday, 5 p.m. meetings.
“What I like about it, for one thing it’s very reasonably priced. It’s $32 a year and if your spouse joins, too, it’s $16,” Boulis said. “You do basically your type of diet, you try to live healthy.”
What makes it work, Boulis said, are the weigh-ins, the support of the people and access to a magazine and website.
“Private weigh-ins make you stay accountable,” he said.
The support group is open to hearing about stumbles and successes, Boulis said.
“If you have a bad week, you gained that week, we’ll tell you we’re still glad you’re here,” he said. “It’s a very warm atmosphere.”
Advice and tips are welcome.
“If I find a good recipe that I like, or working a certain type of nutrition program, I steer that toward the others,” he said.
Boulis likes that, in a way, you have to find your way in TOPS. Members can tailor their programs to health conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease.
“You’re learning how to eat healthy and live healthy and not buy some corporate program,” he said. “You’re buying your own food. You learn how to eat a balanced diet.”
He joined TOPS Jan. 9, 2019 and had lost almost 55 pounds by Dec. 18. His cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure have all improved.
Boulis said he eats a lot of beans for protein, maintains a whole foods, plant-based diet and has learned to love new vegetables.
One of his favorite new dishes is baking rutabaga — which Beverly described as a big turnip — cut into french fry strips. It’s one-third the carbs of a potato, Boulis said.
“As a heart patient, I’m very sold on it,” he said.
Boulis, who is retired from Bowling Green State University, said he received three TOPS awards recently. There was one for graduating because he had met his goal. He was also the first place Division III winner in the Northwest Region of Ohio.
The third award, through international headquarters, was Ohio King.
“Normally, we would have met in Ohio somewhere and they would have had it where all of the divisions came,” Boulis said, adding that coronavirus stopped the ceremony this year.
He is invited to the 2021 festivities, the TOPS International Recognition Days conference, rescheduled for July in Niagara Falls, New York.
Just because Boulis graduated from TOPS doesn’t mean he’s done with the group.
“Once you hit your goal … you can begin a KOPS program,” he said.
As part of Keep Off Pounds Sensibly, Boulis still attends those weekly support meetings
“I’ve been in KOPS since first of the year and I’ve been keeping the weight off, that’s really important,” he said.
Founded in 1948, TOPS is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind. TOPS promotes successful weight management with a “Real People. Real Weight Loss” philosophy that combines support from others at weekly chapter meetings, healthy eating, regular exercise and wellness information. TOPS has thousands of members – male and female, age seven and older – in its network of thousands of weight-loss support chapters throughout the United States and Canada.