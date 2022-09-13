Britain Royals

Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III is flying to Northern Ireland on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom as thousands of people have lined up through the night to pay their last respects to his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP)

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Cheering crowds greeted King Charles III on Tuesday in Northern Ireland, where the visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the monarchy.

Hundreds of people lined the street leading to Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the royal family's official residence in Northern Ireland, in the latest outpouring of affection following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8. The area in front of the gates to the castle was carpeted with hundreds of floral tributes.

