Children are invited to participate in Share Your Sunshine Art Show through Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.
Each week there will be a different theme. Pencil, marker, crayon, colored pencils and paint creations are welcome. Submit the artwork electronically on the department’s Facebook page.
The creations will be shared with assisted living and senior living communities in and around Bowling Green. Each facility will vote on their favorite submissions.
Residents of these facilities will also get to receive colored copies of their favorite art pieces submitted to help decorate their rooms.
To participate, submit a digital photo of the child’s artwork for the weekly theme, along with a title name for the artwork, the artist’s first name and age.
Photos of artwork can be submitted in the comments section underneath the weekly Share Your Sunshine Art Show theme or can be emailed to ivan@bgohio.org.
Submissions are due by noon on Wednesdays. Winners and the following week’s theme will be announced each Friday.
For more information and to share, visit www.facebook.com/bgparks.rec