PERRYSBURG – Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids, a one-of-a-kind haircut experience for both parents and kids alike, is now open.
Located at 25684 N. Dixie Hwy., Cookie Cutters is a hair salon specially designed for children ages 0 to 12.
At Cookie Cutters, the motto is “Fun for kids, stress free for parents.” The salon features an indoor playground, TV’s at each station and ride-on toy cars as chairs, creating a kid-friendly salon-experience. The goal is to ensure every child who comes in is comfortable and relaxed, while giving them a haircut that parents will be proud to show off to family and friends.
“We strive to provide a caring environment where both the child and the parent are at ease,” said Cookie Cutters owner, Jeff Williams. “Not all children like to get their haircut, and we are aware of the struggle and stress it can cause for parents. So, we help all kids discover just how much fun a haircut can be.”
Cookie Cutters stylists keep up with the newest styles and are comfortable cutting even the squirmiest little ones’ hair.
“Our stylists are skilled in cutting hair for all children, and provide that extra special touch for those with special needs,” Williams said.
The salon offers a Baby’s First Haircut Package, which includes a certificate with before and after pictures, along with locks of hair.
The staff has taken extra steps at Cookie Cutters to ensure a safe environment for all their patrons. These steps include: employees wearing masks, visits are by appointment only, limits to in-store capacity, and social distancing between each workstation.
In addition, chairs and workstations are cleaned and sanitized after each use, and other traffic areas are cleaned frequently. There are multiple sanitizing stations available for both stylists and patrons, and we are proud to say that all procedures and operations are in full compliance with the State of Ohio health guidelines and strict sanitization regulations.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit haircutsarefun.com/perrysburg-oh/, utilize the Cookie Cutters app, or call 419-279-2631.