In this photo taken Wednesday, April 22, 2020, ballet student Eugene Ochieng, 12, center, and other students have the rare opportunity of joining a class taught remotely via videoconferencing, at Dance Centre Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing children to stay home and learn remotely but in the depths of Kenya's slums, 12-year-old ballet student Eugene Ochieng faces huge obstacles to remote learning: no computer, no internet access and very little space to practice.