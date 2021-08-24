A Kentucky woman was cited for carrying a weapon after she reportedly got into an argument with her partner in a Bowling Green hotel.
On Saturday around 1:40 a.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to Hampton Inn, 142 Campbell Hill Road, in reference to a possible domestic dispute.
Jarrod Carey told police the couple had driven to Bowling Green from Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, for the tractor pull.
Since both had consumed alcohol, he told police he thought it wasn’t a good idea for them to travel to start their trip home.
Hayley Carey did not agree and did not want to spend a night in BG, according to the police report.
An argument ensued and the woman threatened to take their truck back to Kentucky. Their argument started in their room but continued down to the lobby.
Jarrod Carey told police that when Hayley Carey started to make a scene, he asked hotel reception to call police.
The argument never turned physical, he told police, but he did not want to pursue charges.
While she talked to police, Hayley Carey told officers she had a concealed handgun in her purse. Police found a holstered 9 mm pistol, loaded with two cartridges. She did not have a concealed carry permit.
She argued that Kentucky was a permit-less carry state and police advised her that only applies in that state.
Hayley Carey, 25, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and was taken to the police station where Jarrod Carey posted bond. Her gun was seized and placed into property as evidence.
Both were given a criminal warning for disorderly conduct.