A Kentucky man has been arrested for OVI and fleeing police after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with him flipping his vehicle.
On Friday around 12:50 a.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was at East Reed Avenue and North Main Street when he reportedly saw a speeding sedan pass.
The vehicle slammed on its brakes at it passed the officer, according to the report.
The officer pulled out behind the vehicle and followed as it turned right onto East Poe Road. By the time the officer made the turn, the vehicle had disappeared.
As he approached North Prospect Street, the officer observed the taillights of the vehicle pulled into a driveway on the west side. The officer circled the block and waited at Frazee Avenue and North Prospect to see if the vehicle was going to leave.
A few minutes passed before the vehicle pulled out of the drive and went north toward Poe.
The officer got behind the vehicle and at approximately 1 a.m., the vehicle reportedly turned west onto Poe without a turn signal. The vehicle then switched lanes without signaling and then turned south onto North Main from the straight-only lane, according to the report.
The officer activated his overhead lights. The vehicle failed to stop and began picking up speed, reportedly reaching 75 mph.
The vehicle was heading downtown and due to the hour and probability of significant foot traffic, the officer decided to terminate the pursuit.
As he turned off his lights and slowed down, he observed an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, who initiated a pursuit. Other units got involved and began assisting.
Radio traffic indicated the vehicle had flipped over and was near the 214 E. Napoleon Road apartment complex. An occupant was reportedly on the run. He was caught and restrained on the ground.
A search of the subject’s vehicle uncovered several syringes in plain view. A handgun and a baggie with white powder was also reportedly observed.
The driver was identified as Garrick Fetters, 38, Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Fetters was charged with OVI, no operator’s license, no seatbelt, disregard for safety, failure to maintain reasonable control, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, drug abuse and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
He was taken to jail and remains there on a $92,500 bond.
Fetters’ 2000 Chevy Malibu struck a small pole at the corner of Napoleon and Main, continued through the parking lot of BG Battery and struck a fence and damaged another pole. It drove through the grass and through the old Checker`s rear parking lot.
The vehicle then hit a large rock and plowed through a chain link fence at 124 E. Napoleon where it rolled and slid onto its side.