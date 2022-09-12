A third-party logistics provider is taking aggressive steps to attract new business to Northwest Ohio. Keller Logistics has confirmed plans to construct two spec buildings in neighboring counties, with visions of drawing heavy job-creating opportunities tied to advanced manufacturing.

Keller Logistics will soon begin constructing a 70,000 square-foot spec building in Defiance. It is expected to be completed by February. The other planned structure, a 150,000-square-foot building in Napoleon is scheduled for completion in April.

