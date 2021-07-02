ROSSFORD — The new kayak launch at the Rossford Marina opened for use over the weekend.
“It looks beautiful. It’s a whole floating dock with a rack. We put in some sidewalks around it and changed a few things around,” Councilman Bob Densic said.
The launch was part of the Paddling Enhancement Grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The total was $32,000, with a 10% match, or $3,200 from the city.
“All kayakers have to have the ODNR watercraft sticker, so they set aside a certain amount of those funds to pay for enhancements like launch ramps,” Densic said.
The new launches make the area user friendly, he said.
“People would come down with their kayaks, paddle boards, canoes, and so forth. They would come down to the launch ramp where boats are being launched. Not great. Not your ideal scenario, because now you have power boats next to human powered vessels,” Densic said.
“More to the point, now you take your boat down to the water and set your kayak on the ramp, normally you’re in the water. It’s fun climbing in and climbing out. That’s when you get wet. So now you have handrails, where you pull yourself off and slide right into the water.”
Boat removal is a reversal of the process.
It is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. Densic said it allows individuals in wheelchairs to get in and out of their boats. Densic said the only other ones in Northwest Ohio are in Oak Harbor and Port Clinton.
The ramp comes from the sidewalk down to the dock and there is a transfer station.
The launch is free and open to the public. The Rossford Marina is located at 300 Hannum Ave. in Veterans Memorial Park.
In other marina news, on Monday council approved a resolution to dispose of the 13 navigational aid buoys which were used in the Maumee River.
“Those are funded by grants from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The city would put buoys out in front of waterfront properties in Rossford,” Densic said.
“It was brought to our attention that we can’t do that without Coast Guard approval and that we would have to have a monitoring and enforcement mechanism in place. We don’t have any of that,” he said.
Council approved the original buoy grant application process at the Oct. 5 meeting and this was the first season the buoys had been in use. They are being sold at city online auction.