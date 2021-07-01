Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
Paddle the Pond every Monday, through Aug. 30 from 4:30-7 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. This is perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Boats and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. Free. No registration required.
Red, White, and Blue Kids Climbing is set for Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Wear red, white, and blue and go climbing. The fee is $12.
Make a Crash Pad reservation for Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg
Reserve a crash pad and try bouldering (low-level rock climbing) at one of the only natural climbing areas in northwest Ohio. Fee is $5.
River Wading is Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville. Get up close and personal with the life in the Portage River, exploring some of its runs, riffles and pools.
An EcoLit Book Group Meeting will be held at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, Thursday, July 8 from 7-8:30 p.m. For this meeting, read “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature” by J. Drew Lanham. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. The discussion leader is Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, BGSU English Dept. and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist. Free.
Top-Rope Climbing will be held July 10 from 9-11 a.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve. Experience the only top-rope climbing area in northwest Ohio! All equipment is provided. The fee is $12/$10 for Friends. Register at wcparks.org.
Family Fishing Night is July 8 from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Share an evening with the family in a natural setting and try to catch a big one. A limited number of poles and bait will be provided, and you’re welcome to bring your own. Free.
Hiking for Health is set for July 9 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all three. Free.
Mountain Bike Meet-ups are Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. at Rudolph Bike Park, 14038 Mermill Road. Join The Right Direction pro instructors with your bike for some quality time at the track. Enjoy personalized instruction or go with the flow of the group for impromptu challenges and skill-builders for all ages. Bring a properly-fitting helmet and bike. Free.
Sunset Tour Kayaking is July 16 from 7:30-9 p.m. at Orleans Boat Launch, 655 Maumee Western Reserve Road, Perrysburg. Paddle through the largest island chain in the Mighty Maumee with a naturalist as you check out ecological features, learn about the history of the islands, and search for wildlife like bald eagles, painted turtles and beaver. A kayaking safety and skills session will precede the trip. Previous kayaking experience highly recommended. Paddling trip is roughly 5 river miles. Fee is $15/$10 Friends.
Learn How to Remove Honeysuckle & Make Your Own Hiking Stick on July 17 from 10 a.m.-noon at Otsego Park, 20000 W. River Road. Join in for a morning of invasive species removal and DIYing. Free.
A Quarantine Kayak Rescue Workshop will be held at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, July 17 from 1-5 p.m. Kayak during the pandemic or have you owned one for a few years? How prepared are you if your kayak flips and fills with water? Gain invaluable safety and rescue skills and test the possibilities and limitations of your recreational sit inside a kayak in this hands-on and in-the-water American Canoeing Association course. Instructors seek to advance skills with your personal kayak through on land, on water and in-water experiential training. This course will include water submersion and solo/team rescue techniques. Bring a kayak and kayak equipment. See online description for full details and registration requirements. Registration deadline is July 12. The program fee is $25.
A Mountain Bike Skills Camp: Manual and Drop-offs for Youth will be held at Rudolph Bike Park on July 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Build skills with the Right Direction Youth Development program. Free.