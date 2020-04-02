The Bowling Green Economic Development Board of Trustees has appointed a new executive director, Kati Thompson.
Her enthusiasm for Bowling Green along with her skills in collaborative change, organization development and creative problem-solving make her the perfect fit to lead Bowling Green Economic Development, according to a news release.
With a background in marketing, entrepreneurship and community events, Thompson has a proven history of authentic leadership and effective management, the release said.
Thompson is looking forward to working with the city’s administration, community leaders and business professionals with a posture of collaboration and a passion for generating creative solutions.
Thompson has lived in Bowling Green with her husband Dave for 17 years. They have six children.
She is a Bowling Green State University graduate and considers herself an honorary “townie.” She loves coffee, running and spending time downtown.