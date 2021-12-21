Bowling Green police officer Gordon Finger, right, with his K9, a Belgian Malinois named Arci, gathers with other K9 officers in front of the Wood County Hospital Monday evening. The Wizards travel softball team, from Holland, teamed up with Arci to collect toys for youth patients at the Wood County Hospital. The team, their coaches, the head of the Wizard organization along with 10-15 other K9s and their handlers gathered at the hospital to gift the donations to the emergency department, pediatrics and OB departments.

