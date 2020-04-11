CYGNET – The K. Hovnanian Homes Bowling Green Build On Your Lot Design Studio offers one-stop shopping for those looking to build on a lot.
The company is celebrating 60 years. The Bowling Green Build On Your Lot Design Studio is located in the village.
“From family-friendly open floor plans and timeless details to fantastic curb appeal and impressive architecture, these homes are destined to inspire,” said Blake Seeberger, division president of K. Hovnanian Homes Build On Your Lot Division.
Homebuyers can choose from farmhouse exteriors with options such as a first-floor owner’s suite. There are also extra suite plus plans.
K. Hovnanian Homes also has options for those who are ready to build, but do not have land.
The Bowling Green Design Studio allows prospects to select their a design and personalize it. The Olvera II and Faulkner models are available for walk-throughs.
Build On Your Lot homes are priced from the $160s. For more information, visit the Bowling Green Design Studio, 13025 Jerry City Road, go to https://www.khov.com/bowlinggreen or call 866-402-1591.