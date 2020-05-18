Librarian Holly Ryckman smiles as she chats with 81-year-old Dell Kaplan from the Davis Library in Plano, Texas Friday, May 15, 2020. Ryckman is participating in a program that have popped up across the U.S. during the pandemic to help older adults with a simple offer to engage in small talk. Ryckman said the calls have been "a gift" for her. (AP Photo/LM Otero)