Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice, respectively, shows Adam Dean Fox, left, and Barry Croft Jr. on April 8, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a "second American revolution" by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday as the government got a second opportunity to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for a second time, four months after a jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men.

