A Wood County Common Pleas Court jury has found a Rossford man guilty of three counts of rape.
The jury on Friday returned the guilty verdicts against Stephen P. Coker Jr., 54, who was indicted in April 2021 after he engaged in sexual conduct with the same family member by force or threat of force.
The incidents occurred between Jan. 1-June 14, 2020; on Jan. 30, 2019; and between April 1-Sept. 1, 2019.
The charges are first-degree felonies.
In January, Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans offered to amend the indictment to three counts sexual battery, all third-degree felonies.
Coker would have to register as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he must register any 90 days for life.
In exchange, the state would recommend a sentence of four years of community control with six months of electronic monitoring, Hoppenjans said at that time.
Coker rejected the offer.
The trial started Wednesday.
Coker was taken to jail with a $50,000 bond. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16.