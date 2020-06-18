Not In Our Town is helping friends Anthony King and Atonn Smeltzer to promote a Juneteenth Celebration, set for Saturday from 5-10 p.m. at Wooster Green.
The event will pay homage to freedom brought on by the ending of slavery.
“As a Bowling Green community, we deem it pertinent to honor the true Independence Day for Black Americans in the United States. The mission for this year’s Juneteenth Celebration is to celebrate Black art, culture, history, love and Black Life,” according to a NIOT statement. “We hope to see much of the Bowling Green community come out, learn, and fellowship with one another on this spectacular celebration day.”
There will be vendors, music and live performances. A candlelight vigil will feature the Voices at Bowling Green State University.
For more information, email the event planners, Anthony King at antking@bgsu.edu or Atonn Smeltzer at Atonn@atonn.com.