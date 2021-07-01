Bowling Green’s pyrotechnics display will light the sky on Saturday at dusk, approximately 9:45 p.m.
The prime location to view the display will be from the Wood County Agricultural Society property located in the camping area behind the Wood County Fairgrounds. Access to this lot will be from Brim Road and will be open at 7 p.m.
Additional parking will be available in the lot across from the fairgrounds on Poe Road.
Perrysburg fireworks on Saturday
Perrysburg and Maumee will host fireworks on Saturday.
Fireworks will begin at dusk and will last approximately 20-25 minutes.
Fort Meigs Historic Site will allow visitors on their property for the annual event. Food trucks will be on site to provide refreshments.
Parade in Portage
The Portage Lions Club will be hosting the annual 4th of July parade. They will also have a car show and festivities at the park located just south of town off of Ohio 25. The parade begins at 11 a.m.
Patriotic Pops at Levis Common
To celebrate Independence Day, the Town Center at Levis Commons in Perrysburg is hosting a Patriotic Pops concert with the Perrysburg Symphony directed by Travis Juergens from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sunday in the middle of Levis Commons Boulevard.
The community is invited for an in-person, live musical production. It will also stream live on social media.
Fireworks at Terra Community College
Terra State Community College will host the City of Fremont’s fireworks display on Saturday. Terra State’s Fusion Band will begin playing at 6 p.m. with Stranger Than Fiction playing at approximately 7:30 p.m. Food trucks and beverages will be available for purchase. Parking is available throughout campus lots.
Woodville celebrates all weekend
Independence Day will be celebrated in Woodville all weekend.
The midway opens at 5 tonight. There will also be a car show and dance party. There is more entertainment and rides on Friday, starting at 5 p.m. During the day Saturday, there will be a parade at noon and raffles.
The fireworks are Saturday at 10 p.m.
Whitehouse fireworks set for Friday
Whitehouse is celebrating Founder’s Day on Friday with fireworks near Nona France Quarry. Parking is at the Blue Creek Metropark parking lot.
Hear concert band at Hayes
An Independence Day concert at Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, Spiegel Grove, Fremont, is set for Sunday from 2-3:30 p.m. Celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic concert by the Toledo Symphony Concert Band, played on the verandah of the historic Hayes Home. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating on the lawn. Admission is free.