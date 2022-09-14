Abortion Ohio

Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade on June 24, 2022. A judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on virtually all abortions, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the Supreme Court in June. (Barbara J. Perenic /The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

 Barbara J. Perenic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge temporarily blocked Ohio's ban on virtually all abortions Wednesday, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

The decision means abortions through 20 weeks' gestation can continue for now, in keeping with state law in place before the ban.

