Abortion Michigan

Elder Leslie Mathews, an organizer with Michigan United joins Leaders of the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign as they speak to supporters on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Lansing Mich., after turning in 753,759 signatures to qualify for Michigan's November ballot. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti)

 Joey Cappelletti

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state's chief medical officer.

The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said earlier this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the fall of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

