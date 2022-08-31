Limousine Crash

Lee Kindlon, attorney for Nauman Hussain, left, and Nauman Hussain, who ran the limo company involved in the 2018 crash in Schoharie that killed 20 people, listens to a victim impact statement during a proceeding in Schoharie County court on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Schoharie, N.Y.

 Hans Pennink

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Wednesday's turnabout drew applause and tears from victims' relatives and plunged limo company boss Nauman Hussain into legal uncertainty.

State Supreme Court Justice Peter Lynch, who was not presiding over the case when the deal was reached a year ago in Hussain's case, called the agreement "fundamentally flawed."

