A Perrysburg woman accused of stealing from the non-profit she runs was arraigned Friday.
Linda Greene, 71, appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
The judge granted a motion by the state to freeze Greene’s assets to prevent her from transferring, liquidating or removing any current or future assets of Impact with Hope.
She serves as president and chief executive officer of Impact with Hope, formerly known as ISOH Impact, in Waterville.
Kuhlman released Greene on an own-recognizance bond and she is to have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the victims. She also must surrender her passport.
According to a February indictment, from Jan. 1, 2011 to Nov. 28, 2018, Greene is accused of soliciting contributions and misleading donors that the money would be used for charitable purposes when in fact they were used for personal use. According to court papers, the victims were elderly persons or disabled adults and the amount received was $37,000 or more from each.
She also is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the charity in money, services and reimbursements between Sept. 16, 2014 and Sept. 30, 2018.
Between June 8, 2012 and Nov. 29, 2018, she is accused of using telecommunication services to defraud an unnamed victim of $7,500 or more but less than $150,000.
During that same time, Green allegedly falsified or destroyed accounting records, reimbursement/receipt records and other financial records to conceal the loss of $150,000 from Impact with Hope Ministries.
Charges of theft were dismissed against Greene in February 2019 without prejudice.
According to a 2019 court document, an expanded investigation was developed in which Greene was a person of interest after search warrants were executed at both the Waterville and Perrysburg facilities as well as property in which she had interest or control.
Impact with Hope collects items, such as water and baby formula, during disasters.
A pretrial has been set for April 16.