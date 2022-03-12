The Parklet Project is once again seeking merchants who might be interested in partnering with us to expand outdoor gathering space in downtown Bowling Green.
Parklets last year focused on adding dining space to assist local businesses during the pandemic. This year, the group is encouraging design students and businesses to think further outside the box. Porch swings, putt putt, sculptures, bike racks and built-in benches could be an idea.
The project is also partnering with Bowling Green State University and the School of Art to design and build the next round of parklets. The group has already launched a design contest for an “artlet” and started building for the 2022 season.
Anyone who is interested in hosting a parklet and would like more information, should contact Jeff Dennis at votejeffdennis@gmail.com. The deadline to apply through the Parklet Project and have up to 100% of the construction costs covered is March 25.
Residents and businesses can donate to support parklet development at downtownbgohio.org/parklet-project.