Community members are invited to participate in the BG Quarantine Care-avan to support local businesses on Saturday.
Organized by Country Roots 4-H Club, the “care-avaning” will start at the Black Swamp Curling Center, 19901 N. Dixie Hwy., at 9:45 a.m.
The group will trek south on North Dixie Highway to honk and wave at open businesses between 10 a.m. and noon to express our appreciation for their commitment.
The vehicle parade will travel south, turning east on Gypsy Lane Road, turning north on Dunbridge Road, west down Wooster Street, north on Wintergarden Road to Poe Road and dispersing around Haskins Road.
Participating vehicles are encouraged to be decorated with positive messages, honk their horns, and obey all traffic laws. Participants are asked to not exit their vehicles and to practice social distancing guidelines with only immediate family members riding together.
The message to area businesses is simple and heartfelt:
The Country Roots 4-H Club has been an active club in Wood County since 2015. It has nearly 50 members who act on the 4-H motto “To make the best better.”