Registration is now open for the Quick Play Sports program. This program is for participants in age groups 7-9 and 10-12. Participants will stay physically fit while having fun.
Sports such as basketball, soccer, football, kickball, wiffle ball and running are a few examples of sports that will be played. This variety sports program will run once per week (60 minutes) for 4 weeks. 7-9 year olds will participate Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 10-12 year olds will participate from 5:45-6:45 p.m.
The program is limited to nine participants and all activities will follow current sport guidelines under the Ohio Health Department. Activities will take place at the Bowling Green Community Center Athletic Fields or gymnasium (weather pending). Activities will be led by the sports specialist.
Costs are $20/resident and $29/non-resident. To register, visit the Bowling Green Community Center 1245 W. Newton Road, call 419-354-6223 or go to www.bgohio.org/parks.