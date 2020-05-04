The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 Leadership BG Program.
They are seeking existing and potential leaders from all segments of the community including public and private sectors. Individuals may apply or be nominated.
The Leadership BG Program, entering its 29th year, is designed to benefit individuals who are in leadership roles or may be in the future. It consists of a series of educational and participatory experiences and creates an opportunity for open dialogue with community leaders and professionals, while building new relationships. The class requires a commitment of nine full day sessions beginning in September and ending with graduation in May.
Various speakers provide instruction with the cooperation of county and city offices, area manufacturers, agricultural operations, seminars and learning exercises with leadership authorities. Session topics include: government, agriculture, business and economic development, health and human services, education, judicial systems and public safety.
Additional programming includes: team building, personality profile module, leadership and communication training. In addition, the class provides an opportunity to take part in a community service project uniquely designed by the class, enabling the group to work together toward a common goal while administering their leadership style.
“Leadership BG has been such a rewarding experience,” said Jason Miller, Wood County Committee on Aging and class member of 2020 Leadership BG. “Not only does it provide a ‘behind the scenes’ look at city and county government, area businesses and agriculture as well as medical facilities, it provides participants with networking opportunities when the class finishes.
“In addition, you have the opportunity to work on a class project to make an impact in the community. This class-lead project really drives home the community aspect of the class. I cannot think of a better way for current and future leaders to take ownership of their role in the community,” he said.
For more information or to download an application, go to the chamber website at www.bgchamber.net or email Mary Hinkelman, executive director, at director@bgchamber.net. Applications are due by Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.