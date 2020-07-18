The Northwest Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Districts is offering a free at-home “Do-It-Yourself” Junior Conservationist summer program. The program’s hands-on activities and registration can be found online at www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.html.
Junior conservationists will learn about soil, water, plants, animals, community and nature exploration by completing the required number of activities in each category and submitting photos of yourself doing the activities or photos of the completed projects by Aug. 28.
Photos may be sent to Julie Lause at julielause@woodswcd.com.
Upon completion of the program and received photos, participants will be sent a certificate and, if wanted, a Junior Conservationist shirt. The Wood SWCD is offering a free shirt to the first 20 Wood County participants who complete the program.
Those who don’t want to register or receive a shirt and certificate can still enjoy the activities on their own.
Those interested should contact the district office at 419-354-5517 #4, julielause@woodswcd.com or visit www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.html to register online.