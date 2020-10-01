The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a Virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the new location of Vanderhoffs Jewelry on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.
Everyone is invited to join the event via Facebook Live through the chamber’s Facebook page. The live stream will begin with comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, as they congratulate owners, Terry and Janet Beall and family members, Bob Beall and Kyle Beall on their positive presence in the Bowling Green business community.
A virtual tour of their new location at 110 ½ W. Poe Road will conclude the virtual event.
The Chamber asks that while watching on FB Live, people leave congratulatory comments and words of encouragement.