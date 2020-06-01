NIOT BG is hosting a virtual Community Conversation on Race and Equity, virtually, Thursday at 3 p.m.
The format of the event is designed to foster understanding and will provide a panel of community members who will listen, answer questions, and lead discussion. Audience members can submit their comments and questions via the chat feature, and the event will be facilitated by a moderator. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
The community conversation will take place virtually during the regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Meeting link:
Meeting number: 161 053 6480
Password: KCpD4WHPt32
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the Bowling Green State University campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).