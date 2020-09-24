Everyone is invited to the Wood County District Public Library’s Virtual Writing Happy Hour.
At Writing Happy Hour, participants are provided with a writing prompt at the start of the session, time to freewrite, and then time to share and listen to other’s pieces. There is no requirement to share your work, only the opportunity to share if you would like.
“Sometimes you just need a little push to get started,” said Michele Raine, assistant director at WCDPL, “and we hope Writing Happy Hour will help everyone who has been thinking about starting a writing project to take the first step.”
Three virtual sessions are planned using Google Meet on Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 and all sessions begin at 2 pm. Participants can register by sending an email to woodref@wcdpl.org to receive the meeting link.
“We are continuing to try unique ways to connect with people during this pandemic,” Raine said. “You will be comfortable at home, but will also have the encouragement of fellow writers to draw on during the Happy Hour sessions.”
The Oct. 2 session will inspire your writing through photos from the Weldon Dukes collection of Bowling Green and Wood County. Using photos from the collection, writers will find themselves or a character in one of these local places. Find an easy-to-use link to the Facebook photo album of Dukes photos here https://www.wcdpl.org/writing-happy-hour-home.
The Nov. 6 session will create an encyclopedia entry for a person, such as one of your characters, telling why this person is important. You could visit encyclopedia entries using the Ohio Web Library (https://www.ohioweblibrary.org/sources/), or drop by the library to look at one of our biographical dictionaries to see what makes an interesting entry.
For the Dec. 2 session, memorable food prepared by amateurs (not in a restaurant) will inspire your writing. You can even include fragments of recipes.
For more information about the event, call 419-352-5050.