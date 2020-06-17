Not In Our Town BG is hosting Community Conversations: Law Enforcement Policies and Practices, on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The event is a continuation in a series and will be held online. The format of the event is designed to foster understanding and provide meaningful and productive conversation.
The event will be facilitated by moderators Tonya Rider, Title IX investigator at Bowling Green State University, and Phil Stinson, professor of criminal justice at BGSU, and will feature a panel of community leaders who will listen, answer questions and lead discussion.
Panel members include Bowling Green Police Division Chief Tony Hetrick, BGSU Safety Director Mike Campbell and peaceful protest organizers Anthony King and Atonn Smeltzer.
Opening remarks will be provided by Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher, BGSU President Rodney Rogers and BGSU Provost Joe Whitehead.
Members of the community are encouraged to submit questions they would like to be considered for the panel discussion to the following link.
The link will be open through Monday: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeCTJ0vd7wQ5iKnN_ECYmDvQyJaGJsfc6in7cPB0eyKD1xjWQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
Join the event at the following Webex link:
Meeting link:
Meeting number: 120 520 6627
Password: vJZthJeh946