WESTON — Health care, education and the environment are the three primary issue areas for Laurel Johnson, who is the Democratic Party candidate for Ohio 3rd District House seat, but she also weighed in on the FirstEnergy alleged bribery scandal.
She grew up in Bradner in a working class family. They moved to Weston and she graduated from Otsego High School.
“What I had in mind for my future, and what I had as an expectation for my family was to stay close to home, get a college degree, get a good paying job, buy a house eventually and live my life in Northwest Ohio,” Johnson said.
“I soon realized that was not necessarily the reality I was faced with. … Having a good paying job, having access to health care, while getting through school, was a really huge challenge. I realized that making my dreams come true was not something I was going to be able to do by staying here in Wood County.”
She received her political science degree from Kent State in 2017. There she learned that many of her peers were having similar issues with jobs and health care. She briefly moved away, because it seemed like the only solution.
Johnson said she is running for office, “because I want to focus on what I can do to change the policies, to make Ohio better for everybody.
“I didn’t want to give up on Ohio. I want to work on policy that will keep people here and help Ohioans be able to prosper.”
Just after graduation Johnson interned for former Democratic Party Minority Whip of the Ohio Senate Edna Brown. She was given the opportunity to drill down on a lot of local level policy issues. She considers Brown a major influence. She then moved to Washington, D.C., to do work for a variety of non-profit organizations, but ultimately moved back home. Today, Johnson works for a medical marijuana dispensary.
“Cannabis itself can be a very taboo topic, learning about it as medicine. I never really thought of myself in that industry,” Johnson said. “I just threw in my resume and I jumped into full force, to see what it was all about and I really love my job. I see how people’s minds are changing on the subject of cannabis in Ohio. What it has done for people’s lives and health has been very, very interesting and very rewarding.
“I’m not shy about what I do for a living,” Johnson said.
She credits her time with Brown for some of the specifics she would address, if elected.
“The main problem with health care, from my point of view, is a matter of affordability. The cost of health care can financially cripple people,” Johnson said. “Put a check on insulin prices. Make sure those bills (in Columbus) go through. Anything we can do to cut prices would be a help to all Ohioans.”
Affordable health care is her number one issue. With her job in the medical marijuana field, she said she sees people every day that have chronic pain management issues.
Education starts with greater equity in the funding of secondary education.
She believes the coronavirus pandemic has helped to identify some of the basic infrastructure problems, including with health care and the lack of rural internet.
“Having access to the internet, quality internet, would be very helpful to most people,” Johnson said. “Being connected to the internet is kind of essential today.”
The funding methodology of secondary education is also important to her.
“I know there is work being done to change the funding formula in Columbus, shifting the burden off local communities, so there is more equity in funding and equity in quality of secondary education,” Johnson said.
She would like to focus on the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, replacing plastics with materials that are more biodegradable.
Johnson weighed in on the subject of the alleged bribery scandal with the nuclear power company FirstEnergy.
“Nothing like this has been like anything Ohio has ever seen before. There’s never been a corruption scandal this big,” she said.
“Of course, it’s up to the courts to decide, based on the results of the investigation, but it doesn’t look good to have someone in power even accused of bribery at the expense of tax payers. The bailout money was something they decided for us and it looks like it’s not entirely what we were told it is. I hope for the integrity of the state house (Rep. Larry Householder, R-Glenford) is not guilty.”
Johnson’s campaign website is www.laurelforohio.com.