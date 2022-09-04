Vatican Pope John Paul I

A man holds a photo of Pope John Paul I during the beatification ceremony led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

 Andrew Medichini

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday beatified one of his predecessors, John Paul I, a briefly serving pontiff who distinguished himself with his humility and cheerfulness, and whose abrupt death in his bedroom in 1978 shocked the world and fueled suspicions for years about his demise.

The ceremony in St. Peter's Square constituted the last formal step in the Vatican before possible sainthood for Albino Luciani, an Italian who died 33 days after being elected pontiff.

0
0
0
0
0