Running on a platform of strengthening public education, improving the lives of working people and ending government corruption, Joel O’Dorisio is the Democratic Party candidate for election to the Ohio State Senate to represent District 2.
O’Dorisio also points to problems being exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“With the general election, compared to the primary, I feel like the same issues are still at the top of everybody’s mind, but with COVID, how they play out is a bit different. Education is still important, everybody is worried about how we will keep our kids in school safely. How we’re going to make sure everybody has access. Are we doing remote or hybrid classes?” O’Dorisio said. “And job? It’s jobs, jobs, jobs. It’s always been jobs. It’s always been about pay, but the question now is about how we return to work safely.”
He is a strong labor advocate, the support for which he developed while teaching.
O’Dorisio grew up in Columbus, attending public schools. He is proud to say that with his glassblowing business that he started after graduating from Ohio State University, he was able to supply the workers in his small business with healthcare and other benefits.
He moved back to Ohio 14 years ago, to teach at Bowling Green State University. As a non-tenured track faculty member, O’Dorisio said he did not receive a raise for six years, because of the yearly contract renewal method of pay-and-rehire system. As a result, he became a labor organizer, helping form the teachers union at BGSU. He was also a union member in three rounds of negotiations with the university.
The job losses and associated losses in pay and benefits concern O’Dorisio.
“Entertainment jobs. Service jobs. They’re also the people that are most vulnerable when they return to work. There has been stratification in the job market,” he said. “Now it’s not just making sure they have a dignified living wage, it’s making sure they have the protections to work safely, making sure we are investing in the community when people are forced out of work.”
“I’m an educator. I became interested in running for office because each year I see it getting harder and harder for my students to afford school,” O’Dorisio said. “I want to make sure we are investing in public education.”
O’Dorisio is an advocate for educational reforms for both secondary school and higher education. He is also a labor advocate that has worked toward higher wages and competitive benefits. I want to make sure that each child has equal access to educational opportunity.”
He is against school vouchers and wants charter schools to have accountability, if they receive public money.
“When students graduate from high school we have to make sure that there is an affordable path to success for them,” O’Doriso said.
He’s supportive of professional programs, two-year degrees or an affordable four-year degree, at public schools.
With college education, he has seen a drop in the state share of funding from approximately 70% in the 1980s to a state average of just over 20%, with much of the support being made up in student loans.
“That translates to an extra $10,000, to every school loan per year for my students,” said O’Dorisio. “Twenty years ago, Ohio was fifth in the nation for the quality of instruction in our public schools. We have fallen to somewhere in the 30s. That’s shocking to me.”
O’Dorisio is proud of the changes he helped bring about as a union organizer at BGSU.
“We were able to strengthen our relationship with the administration, raise the salaries at BGSU into alignment with our peers across the state and we were able to raise the quality of our teaching, so we are now third in the nation for quality of teaching … and keep costs down for students,” O’Dorisio said.
His third campaign issue is health care.
“A lot of people think about federal races when it comes to health care, but in fact almost all insurance regulation happens at the state level,” O’Dorisio said. “Access to the Affordable Care Act has to happen through the state legislature.”
He said that partisan cuts to the ACA access has reduced benefits for Ohioans.
“We’re leaving federal dollars on the table that could be benefiting people here in Ohio,” he said.
He also said that the losses have been magnified during the pandemic.
When it comes to the FirstEnergy alleged bribery scandal, O’Dorisio is in favor of a repeal of House Bill 6, that bailed out the failing nuclear plants. However, he wants to protect the union jobs.
“Without a doubt Davis-Besse is an economic anchor in Ottawa and parts of Erie counties that we need to address, but we cannot accept $60 million in corruption as the price of doing business in Ohio,” O’Dorisio said.