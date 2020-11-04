Jobs and law enforcement were the major issues incumbent Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, found to be most important to the supporters of her winning campaign.
Gavarone was the Republican candidate for the Ohio Senate District 2, to which she was appointed in 2019 having served in the Ohio House since 2016. She took over the seat of former Ohio Sen. Randy Gardner when he was named Ohio’s chancellor of Higher Education.
There were 66,298 cast from a pool of 93,228 registered voters in Wood County, for a turnout of 71%. Gavarone received 39,449 votes, or 61.70%. Senate District 2 is made up of all, or part of, five different counties, including: Wood, Lucas, Erie, Fulton and Ottawa counties.
At press time Gavarone had 116,824 votes (62%) to 71,384 (37%), across the entire district. Some precincts in Lucas County had not yet reported.
In Wood County, her opponent, Democrat Joel O’Dorisio had 24,492 votes (38%).
On the campaign trail Gavarone found that voters were most concerned about jobs and the economy.
“We certainly want to make sure that as we come through this pandemic we come through stronger than ever. We want to do so responsibly and don’t want to go backwards. We don’t ever want to close down again and continue moving forward,” Gavarone said.
She found that joblessness, as a result of the pandemic, was the top issue on voters’ minds, but a close second were law and order issues.
“It’s important that we’re supporting our law enforcement. These men and women put on a badge every day and they never know what they are going to face, and they do so to protect us and we need to make sure we are doing what we can to support law enforcement,” Gavarone said. “There was only one candidate in the race to take that seriously, so I was very happy to receive the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police.”
Gavarone is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and has a law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law. She is an attorney and the co-owner of Mr. Spots restaurant with her husband, Jim.
“This was my first time to be elected to this Senate district. It is one of the most competitive Senate districts in the state,” Gavarone said.