Virus Outbreak Jill Biden

President Joe Biden looks at his grandson Beau Biden as first lady Jill Biden waves and walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Aug. 10, 2022. 

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent "rebound" case, after she tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the coronavirus.

