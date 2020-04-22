The Wood County Department of Job and Family Services has stopped accepting requests for assistance through the COVID-19 Housing and Utility Assistance program at this time, it was announced Wednesday.
If additional funds become available and the ability to accept new requests resumes, notification will be sent out to the community.
Assistance is still being provided on a first come/first serve basis for those whose requests were received prior to Thursday.
Assistance with current requests will continue until funds are exhausted or by order of the agency director. Those in need of rental assistance and facing eviction or those with a utility disconnection notice may still contact the agency at 419-373-6987.