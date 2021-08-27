Unwinding is on the horizon for Medicaid recipients, but when it will happen is unknown to Dave Wigent, the director for Wood County Department of Job and Family Services.
He laid out the current benefit situation for the Wood County Commissioners recently as part of the JFS and child support quarterly update.
“We expected during the pandemic to be overwhelmed with applicants for assistance and that really did not happen,” Wigent said.
Changes in the tax code, stimulus checks and increased unemployment benefits are among the reasons he suggested that the increase in applicants may not have happened. However, an increase in workload for his department is expected, but not from the direction that it was originally expected.
“What they basically did is they maxed out everybody,” Wigent said of the benefits overseen by the federal government. “The vast majority on the programs are employed on some level. There’s this perception that they are all unemployed. That is really not the case.”
The example was the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
As Wigent explained it, everyone receiving SNAP benefits, even those receiving the minimum $19, were bumped up to the maximum level, of $234. Those who were already at the maximum level received an additional $95.
“Another thing they have done with those programs is that (the federal government) has eliminated our ability to remove people from Medicaid. They have a term for eliminating that, that they call unwinding,” Wigent said.
“It is estimated that there may be as many as 500,000 people in Ohio that are not now eligible for Medicaid. They would have come out of the program because their circumstances have changed,” Wigent said. “So it has been about 18 months since we have taken anybody off Medicaid.”
Typically it is because those individuals may have found better jobs.
Political adjustments to the system, due to the coronavirus pandemic, keep delaying the unwinding. Wigent said there have been several extensions on the benefits that have come at the last minute.
There is also a complication.
When benefits are eliminated, a letter is sent to the individuals with paperwork that allows for a hearing. That letter has been compared to the long waivers from software manufacturers that are not commonly read.
“What they are signing, and in a lot of cases they don’t understand, is a request for a hearing,“ Wigent said.
He said almost everyone signs it. The volume of work that will be needed by his department will be beyond what they are capable of doing in the time allotted.
“The hearing load will be extremely heavy,” Wigent said. “From what I’m hearing is that they will continue kicking the can down the road until Jan. 1.”
Wigent does not know how many of those ineligible Medicaid recipients might be in Wood County at that point in the future when the unwinding does take place, if it does happen all at once.
In the last year, the county went from 16,611 Medicaid recipients to 18,710. As a broad rule of thumb, JFS programs tend to have a 10% variance in program usage, that’s up or down. By Jan. 1 he expects the Medicaid numbers to breach the 20,000 mark.
He does know that the Income Maintenance Unit currently also works with 6,845 on Food Assistance. However, there is overlap, so it’s not as simple as adding the two numbers together. He estimated that there are 23,000 people working with his department on at least one of the 63 human services programs administered. That represents an estimated $160 to $170 million economic footprint for Wood County.