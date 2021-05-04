A man accused of striking a bicyclist and killing him, then leaving the scene, was in court Tuesday.
Derek Jones, 31, Jerry City, appeared for arraignment on Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Jones was indicted in April for aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, both first-degree misdemeanors.
Defense attorney Peter Halleck entered pleas of not guilty on all three charges.
Reger said he could sentence Jones to two to eight years in prison for the vehicular homicide charge plus an additional 180 days for each of the OVI charges. He also could suspend Jones’ driver’s license.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office considered Jones a possible suspect since the fatal accident on Oil Center Road near the intersection of Cloverdale Road.
At 8:18 p.m. on Aug. 7 the sheriff’s communications center received a 911 emergency call reporting that a male on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle.
Larry J. Sattler, 54, Bloomdale, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.
Sheriff’s detectives interviewed Jones, who was driving a blue Ford SUV, several times after the incident.
One OVI charge is for general operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence and the second is for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos did not object to Halleck’s request for an own-recognizance bond.
Reger also ordered Jones to not drink alcohol.
A pretrial was set for June 29.