A man who has been a suspect in the accident that killed a bicyclist has been indicted.
Derek Alan Jones, 31, of Jerry City, was indicted Wednesday for aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse of a combination of them, both first-degree misdemeanors.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office considered Jones a possible suspect since the fatal accident in August on Oil Center Road near the intersection of Cloverdale Road.
At 8:18 p.m. on Aug. 7 the sheriff’s communications center received a 911 emergency call reporting that a male on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle.
Larry J. Sattler, 54, of Bloomdale, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.
Sheriff’s detectives interviewed Jones, who was driving a blue Ford SUV, several times after the incident.
One OVI charge is for general operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence and the second is for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08.
Jones is scheduled to be arraigned May 4 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.