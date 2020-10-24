Bruce Jeffers hopes to use his varied background to branch into more public service.
Jeffers, a Democrat, is running for Wood County commissioner on Nov. 3.
“My background as a math teacher, as a negotiator, in handling business deals with a patented tree, I think I’m just in a really good position to deal with county issues,” he said. “The eight years of experience on Bowling Green City Council gave me plenty of opportunities to learn.”
As a teen, he worked at his father’s tree nursery in Fostoria and learned a lot about horticulture.
“My father has quite an eye for trees and he started watching this tree in his yard and it turned out to be a spectacular tree. Some nursery men from Oregon came to look at it and advised him to get a patent on it, which he did,” Jeffers said. “It is called the Jeffers Red Maple.”
He attended the University of Toledo and Cornerstone University to get degrees in religion and math education. He has a master’s in sociology from UT.
Jeffers taught high school math for 35 years at Otsego High School, retiring in 2018.
He spent eight years on Bowling Green Council, losing his last election bid in the primary.
“For awhile I thought I’d stop (serving), but I kept thinking about things and decided I liked being involved.”
Jeffers said he is uniquely qualified for the commissioner’s job because of his varied background.
“Go back to my early work life on the tree nursery, and we had a lot of issues with drainage,” he said. “My father dealt with commissioners back then … and I was observing the interactions and that’s when I first started thinking about how counties deal with drainage.
“I think I have something to offer. I think when we are making deals at the county level to get new businesses to come in, and offer tax abatements, that we make darn sure we’re getting a fair deal.”
He said there are current deals that have been detrimental to the county’s infrastructure.
“Our roads and bridges in Wood County are in bad shape,” Jeffers said. “And some of that is we’re not paying attention to the kind of growth we’re getting.
“We have to have smart growth. We’ve got to pay attention to the details, follow the costs and make sure they’re accounted for.”
Specifically, a North Baltimore-area development has left Jackson Township “holding the bag” for road damage, Jeffers said.
He said he also is not in favor of a $17 million jail expansion, which has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the proposed deal to take in prisoners from other Ohio facilities wouldn’t turn a profit for many years.
A more balanced county government is needed, Jeffers said.
“Out of the 15 elected officials in Wood County, there is one Democrat. If we had a little more balance in county government, we would have a better handle on what’s happening.”
When he was teaching, Jeffers was a bargainer.
“I know how to be patient in a bargaining situation. I don’t have magic. I don’t know all the details of every situation, but I know how to sit at a bargaining table and not cave in to somebody’s persuasion.”
He and his wife, Amy, have two children. He volunteers with the Brown Bag Food Project, which Amy helped start. That experience has been “eye opening.”
There’s a need for lower-income housing, integrated neighborhoods in the county, along with public transportation, Jeffers said.
Dedicated bus routes are not the answer in sprawling Wood County, he said.
“Every rural county around us … they have a much more complete public transit system where you can get rides to work,” he said. “This is something that’s been set on the back burner.”
There was 42% economic growth in Bowling Green during his city council term, Jeffers said.
“During that time, while we were growing our tax base, we were also investing in Ohio’s largest solar field.”
Another issue that Jeffers wants to address, if elected, is recycling. The county operates several stations in Wood County, some of which have seen tremendous use.
“They need to look at it as a service that benefits the citizens. It’s not necessarily supposed to be a money-making deal,” he said. “It’s not acceptable to have a program in place and then the bins get filled in a day or two and people are frustrated.
“The answer is more frequent collection of the bins.”