Juneteenth 2021

Bowling Green resident Sheila Brown leads a dance.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Rashard Thomas dances with Lauryn Boudreaux while Faith Pendleton joins in during a Juneteenth celebration on the Wooster Green in Bowling Green Saturday evening. BRAVE – Black, Rights, Activism, Visibility, Equity — sponsored music, food and Black culture. There was a performance by Grammy-nominated singer/song writer/musician Peter Collins who closed the event.

