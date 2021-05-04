PORTAGE — There are many spring yard chores to do this time of year, but Nancy Broz’s are especially big.
The Portage woman works continually to clean up the brush that has impeded her beloved river and natural area. A section of the north branch of the Portage River borders the back of her home at Portage and County Home roads.
Broz has been busy cleaning up debris from the bridge north to a large log jam in an effort to keep it from moving downstream into the jam. She also spent mid-January and February on the opposite side, pulling back brush and logs there with the same objective.
“The river is looking so much better than it did one year ago,” she said.
But there’s more to be done and Broz needs help.
She first approached the Sentinel-Tribune in late summer about the plight of the Portage River in the back of her two acres. She gave a tour of the area and expressed her concern about a log jam blocking the river.
“The log jam is a cancer and an eyesore on one of Ohio’s natural resources,” Broz said.
But, as passionate as she was about the problem, Broz said she wanted to explore other avenues before a story was printed. She changed her mind a few weeks ago.
Broz, a retired teacher, has approached her state senator and representative, the township, county engineer’s office, county commissioners, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Army Corps of Engineers and Partners for Clean Streams, along with neighbors.
“According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, there is no one who has ever been made responsible for keeping our rivers clear of log jams in Ohio,” she said. “They ask the land owners, once a year, to walk the river and clear out anything that’s there.”
Although not a landowner directly along the river, Broz has done that, but the log jam has become too large.
“The ODNR states that log jams are considered a natural occurrence and have not been shown to cause extra flooding. This is not your natural log jam, and it continues to grow as each flood brings logs and debris from upstream.”
Wood County Administrator Andrew Kalmar said that the cleanup of this section is a private matter.
“That portion of the Portage River has never been petitioned as a ditch project so it is not under county maintenance,” he said. “The county has no role or authorization to go onto that property to do anything.”
Kalmar said that situations like this often come down to a discussion between neighbors to take care of the property.
“She is welcome to use the petition ditch procedure and we would help her with that,” he said.
It was early last spring when Broz said that she noticed a substantial problem.
She found a multitude of trash, including a tire, a cooler, an orange construction barrel, cans and Styrofoam, all sorts of plastic jugs, as well as beer, wine and liquor bottles, caught in the huge log jam.
She started taking video and thinking about a solution.
“Something’s got to be done with this river. It’s a natural resource here in Northwest Ohio and deserves to be free flowing,” Brotz said. “I became determined to start clearing everything I could physically move up and out of the river. So, in early June when the waters had receded and the conditions were safe, I bought myself a pair of knee-high water-proof boots and started picking up sticks and small logs along the banks, eventually working my way out into the river, which by August I could walk across.
“I began working downstream and worked my way upstream. … I have thrown everything that I can physically move out onto the banks or dragged it into the pasture. I have been able to move some of the material across the fence onto my property and discard it.
“The trash can’t go anywhere because it’s so jammed.”
People have pitched garbage from the bridge into the river for years. The trash usually flows on downstream, but doesn’t anymore.
“I want to put a sign up by the bridge: This is your river, not your trash can,” Broz said. “The amount of debris I’ve been accumulating and carrying away is staggering. And regrettably, even with the enormous amount of material I have removed, the river is still clogged and unable to flow downstream except for a small trickle. The jam is just too impenetrable.”
She shared some more history about the area.
Until approximately seven years ago, this section of the river had been used for decades as access for cattle to walk back and forth from a pasture north of the Broz property to a barn across the river just southeast of the bridge. It’s obvious this consistent traversing over so many years caused a wearing away of the bank. The trees along the bank died from lack of soil to maintain their root systems.
Although it is natural for trees along the shore to die and fall into the river, this process is not generally concentrated in such a small area. Looking north, the river is relatively free of fallen trees and debris. Broz said it is just this section of the river that is impacted with this major log jam, which will only become worse because many trees along the shore are dead but have not yet fallen into the river.
The nature and wildlife initially drew her and her husband to the property 43 years ago. The river is home to herons, frogs, fish, ducks, beaver and otters.
“We wanted something in the country and this was the perfect spot,” Broz said of her 1.95 acres.
She is interested in organizing a cleanup, perhaps in the fall when the pandemic subsides. They need people with chainsaws to remove the trees from the river and along banks, all of which could be used for firewood.
“Maybe volunteers will come forth, but I am pragmatic,” Broz said. “I walk to the river almost every day now and, although pleased with the progress I’ve made, I wish things were different as I stare at the log jam and accumulating trash. Sometimes I cross over the fence and head north along the river’s edge where the water flows freely and the banks are natural.
“The river is a quiet, calm place to think and reflect. After reaching out to so many sources seeking assistance, it’s regrettable that a clean, clear, free-flowing river, which should be everyone’s responsibility, in reality is no one’s.”
Just days ago, her request for volunteers may have been answered. For 143 years the Portage Holiness Camp has been sitting just across the river from the Broz property. After approaching the caretaker about getting some assistance with the log jam, Broz learned that men who belong to the camp are planning a cleanup day on June 5. They will be bringing chainsaws and manpower and tackling the remains of the jam.
To help with a clean up, email Broz at bnbroz77@gmail.com.