WALBRIDGE – Kendallyn Jacobs, human resources generalist II at Rudolph Libbe Group, has been named the 2021 Emerging HR Professional of the Year by the Northwest Ohio HR Association, in partnership with the Employers’ Association and the Bowling Green State University Executive Master in Organization Development Program.
A Maumee resident, Jacobs was nominated and honored for her dedication to her professional development and her commitment to Rudolph Libbe Group, which she joined in 2018, and the Toledo human resources professional community.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management with human resources specialization from BGSU.
Jacobs is a member of NOHRA, the Society for Human Resource Management and Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build committee. She serves as programs chair on the NOHRA board and is a facilitator to help others prepare for their SHRM certification exams through NOHRA. Her certifications include: aPHR (Associate Professional in Human Resources) and SHRM-CP (Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional).
The Rudolph Libbe Group is comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Northwest Ohio with offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Lima and Detroit.