Water Woes Mississippi

Santonia Matthews, a custodian at Forest Hill High School in Jackson, Miss., hauls away a trash can filled with water from a tanker in the school's parking lot, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The tanker is one of two placed strategically in the city to provide residents non-potable water. The recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems and the state Health Department has had Mississippi's capital city under a boil-water notice since late July. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The water pressure at James Brown's home in Jackson was so low the faucets barely dripped. He couldn't cook. He couldn't bathe. But he still had to work.

The 73-year-old tree-cutter hauled bags of ice into his truck at a gas station on his way to a job Wednesday after several days without water.

