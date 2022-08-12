Johnson Johnson-Baby Powder

In this April 15, 2011 file photo, a bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed in San Francisco. Johnson & Johnson is pulling its iconic, talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder from shelves worldwide next year in favor of a product based on cornstarch. The health care giant’s announcement Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, comes two years after it ended talc-based powder sales in the U.S. and Canada, where demand has dwindled amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it had caused cancer (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

 Jeff Chiu

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it caused cancer.

Talc will be replaced by cornstarch, the company said.

