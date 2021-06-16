MILLBURY — Angry neighbors against the proposed First Solar expansion demanded the Lake Township Trustees reject tax abatement.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the trustees unanimously approved a 15-year agreement that will provide the township $200,000 annually and $1 million to Lake Local Schools.
It’s not enough, said a half dozen neighbors in a sometimes heated exchange, before the trustees voted.
First Solar’s proposed expansion is a 1.8-million-square-foot plant adjacent to its existing facility on Ohio 795. Ground is expected to be broken this summer with the plant opening in 2023.
The agreement is for 65% tax abatement.
“We negotiate to the best of our ability,” said Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the administrator.
He said that these agreements are usually a 100% tax abatement, and this 65% provides $200,000 annually to the township.
Arlyn Brinker, who lives on Keller Road, said that First Solar should pay much more to the township.
“If you’ve got $680 million to spend on an expansion, you can afford to pay your taxes and fair share,” Brinker said.
There are other concerns, including the financial future and the materials, he said. Since 2016, there are seven solar panel firms that have gone bankrupt, Brinker said. He also said that cadmium and tellurium used to make the solar panels are “bad actors.”
“A tax abatement? I say, hell, no,” Brinker said. “Make them establish an escrow fund to take care of the mess they’re going to leave behind.”
The police and fire departments should receive more money to help with increased service calls, Brinker said.
“They deserve more than $200,000,” he said.
“I say no tax abatement,” Brinker said, adding that he would no longer support township levy requests if the abatement was approved.
Wade Gottschalk, director of Wood County Economic Development, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said that the 15-year tax abatement agreement gives $1 million to the school district, $200,000 to the township and $200,000 to Wood County. The commissioners are expected to consider the agreement on Thursday.
There’s also going to be $30 million in annual payroll with the expansion, along with 500 “good-paying” jobs, Gottschalk said.
“First Solar has obviously been here for 20 years and as far as I’m aware, has had no issues at all with hazardous materials in Wood County,” he said.
Mike Little, who also lives on Keller Road, said the trustees and administrators were ignorant and uneducated about the safety concerns.
“You don’t think a 1.9-million-square-foot building is going to impact the ground water?” he said. “The buildings should have been zoned special because of the chemicals they do store inside.”
A meeting regarding the zoning variance for the plant expansion has been postponed from Thursday to July 22. The zoning was approved, but the vote has been questioned.
The residents at Tuesday’s meeting also asked for the trustees’ comments before they voted on approving the abatement.
Trustee Ken Gilsdorf said that the board has listened to all sides.
“It don’t make us popular but we’ve got a job to do,” he said. “It’s not an easy decision.”
“It should be. It should be very easy to say no,” said Sue Brinker, also of Keller Road.
The trustees were all in favor of the abatement agreement.
In an emailed statement to the Sentinel-Tribune, Reuven Proenca, First Solar spokesperson, said that the tax abatement is just one of the many ways that this new factory will contribute to the township’s development, including the funding for Lake schools and the creation of 500 new jobs.
“We assure the people of Lake Township that First Solar will continue to be a good corporate citizen and neighbor,” Proenca said, adding that the company is financially stable.
“We have prevailed through our focus on relentless innovation, and by taking a balanced approach to growth, profitability, and liquidity. Today, First Solar is the only American company among the world’s 10 largest solar manufacturers, eight of which are either linked to or manufacture in China,” he said. “First Solar has one of the industry’s strongest balance sheets and intends to fund the construction of this factory with existing cash resources.”
Cadmium telluride (or CadTel) PV is a mature technology with more than two decades of field deployment, Proenca said.
“Since 1999, over 200 million First Solar PV modules have been safely deployed across more than 45 countries. First Solar’s PV modules provide a beneficial and safe use for cadmium that would otherwise be put into storage or disposed of in landfills,” he said. “More than 50 researchers from leading U.S. and international institutions (including Brookhaven National Lab, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Columbia University, MIT, ASU, and Virginia Tech) have confirmed the environmental benefits and safety of First Solar’s technology over its entire life cycle; during normal operation, exceptional accidents such as fire or module breakage, and through end-of-life recycling and disposal.”
Proenca said that First Solar operates in accordance with all applicable EPA regulatory requirements. All emissions are controlled and or treated prior to discharge. First Solar routinely conducts exterior site environmental inspections and visual storm water monitoring to ensure compliance with EPA requirements.
“Our new Lake Township facility will continue to adhere to the stringent standards that are in place at our existing manufacturing facilities in Northwest Ohio, both of which have exemplary environment, health and safety records,” he said.
First Solar’s Lake Township plant opened in 2019. The $400 million facility is 1.2 million-square feet and produces the Series 6 thin-film PV modules.
It has 500 employees and a $300 million payroll.
The school district is receiving $898,000 annually for 15 years out of that tax abatement deal.
First Solar’s original Wood County campus is west on Route 795 in Perrysburg Township. Together, the plants employ 1,000.
The Perrysburg plant was constructed in 2000 at a cost of $16 million.