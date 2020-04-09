Two unlocked vehicles were reported entered on Fairview Avenue, with items taken from both.
Items taken from one vehicle were later returned.
Sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, the owner’s wallet was taken from a 2008 Honda Odyssey parked in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue,
The owner reported receiving a call from the apartment management office which advised her wallet was found in the night drop box. The only items taken were her Social Security card and a gift card.
There was no video at the drop box.
Sometime between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, also in the 1000 block of Fairview, a 2016 Mazda 3 was entered and approximately 15 Xanax pills were taken along with a checkbook.